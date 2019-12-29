Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) will post ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Menlo Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.85) and the highest is ($0.81). Menlo Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.76) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Menlo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to ($3.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to ($1.88). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Menlo Therapeutics.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.07.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut Menlo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Menlo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 559,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 22,996 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 8.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 32.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 44.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 281,974 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 73.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 28,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNLO traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.00. The company had a trading volume of 119,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,611. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average is $4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.00. Menlo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $9.03.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

