MetaHash (MHC) Hits Market Cap of $5.07 Million

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. #MetaHash has a market cap of $5.07 million and approximately $777,695.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and BitForex. In the last week, #MetaHash has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00190483 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.83 or 0.01352159 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025573 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00124554 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 1,746,362,029 coins and its circulating supply is 1,586,596,393 coins. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash.

#MetaHash Coin Trading

#MetaHash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

