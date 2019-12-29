MetaHash (MHC) Market Cap Hits $5.11 Million

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $5.11 million and approximately $649,002.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and KuCoin. In the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 1,744,424,604 coins and its circulating supply is 1,584,798,546 coins. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash.

#MetaHash Coin Trading

#MetaHash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

