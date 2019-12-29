Metal (MTL) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.69 Million

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Metal has a market cap of $13.79 million and $1.69 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metal token can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00003330 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Binance, Livecoin and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Metal has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013597 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00194355 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.85 or 0.01338750 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00018068 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025495 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00123892 BTC.

About Metal

Metal uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,083,821 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay.

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Kyber Network, IDEX, Binance, Livecoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, Huobi, Tidex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

