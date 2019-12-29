Metal Price Tops $0.25 (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 29th. One Metal token can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00003339 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Upbit, Kyber Network and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Metal has a market cap of $13.92 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Metal has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metal alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00190691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.44 or 0.01312012 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00017539 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00125961 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025085 BTC.

Metal Token Profile

MTL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,083,821 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com.

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, Tidex, IDEX, Huobi, Kyber Network, OKEx, Upbit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.