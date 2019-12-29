MetaMorph Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $21,627.00 (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 29th. MetaMorph has a total market capitalization of $137,990.00 and $21,627.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetaMorph token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, BitMart, BiteBTC and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded up 27.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $448.66 or 0.06044371 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00029806 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00036208 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001879 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00001168 BTC.

About MetaMorph

MetaMorph is a token. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,291,489 tokens. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro. MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MetaMorph Token Trading

MetaMorph can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Mercatox, BiteBTC, IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

