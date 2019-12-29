Metaverse ETP Achieves Market Cap of $29.07 Million (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $29.07 million and approximately $552,812.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00005066 BTC on exchanges including RightBTC, Bitfinex, QBTC and Coinsuper.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.94 or 0.01776490 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00062947 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013550 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 77,281,157 coins and its circulating supply is 77,281,052 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org.

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

Metaverse ETP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, RightBTC, QBTC, Bit-Z, TOPBTC, CoinBene, HitBTC and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

