Metaverse ETP Achieves Market Capitalization of $29.28 Million (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. In the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $29.28 million and $608,969.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00005133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC, RightBTC, Coinsuper and TOPBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.39 or 0.01820172 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00062381 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013626 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004801 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 77,284,487 coins and its circulating supply is 77,284,382 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org.

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

Metaverse ETP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, QBTC, CoinBene, Bitfinex, Bit-Z, TOPBTC, HitBTC and RightBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

