Metronome (MET) Price Down 8.1% Over Last Week

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 29th. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00005483 BTC on major exchanges including $24.43, $32.15, $33.94 and $24.68. Metronome has a market cap of $4.01 million and $338,253.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Metronome alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013559 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00193285 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $100.12 or 0.01346077 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025530 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00125042 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome’s genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 11,593,416 coins and its circulating supply is 9,831,292 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metronome

Metronome can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $18.94, $33.94, $24.43, $5.60, $50.98, $32.15, $10.39, $20.33, $24.68, $7.50 and $51.55. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.