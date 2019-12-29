Metronome Price Tops $0.40 on Top Exchanges (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00005310 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $5.60, $20.33 and $13.77. Over the last seven days, Metronome has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metronome has a total market cap of $3.88 million and $329,159.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Metronome alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00189273 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.66 or 0.01298576 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00125690 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025227 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 11,590,536 coins and its circulating supply is 9,828,412 coins. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metronome

Metronome can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $10.39, $32.15, $7.50, $33.94, $24.43, $18.94, $50.98, $5.60, $13.77, $51.55 and $20.33. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.