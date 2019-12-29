Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) Short Interest Update

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the November 28th total of 23,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several research firms have commented on MCB. ValuEngine lowered shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

MCB opened at $47.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.32 and a 200 day moving average of $42.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Metropolitan Bank has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The firm has a market cap of $398.19 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $28.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.35 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 22.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Guarino sold 654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total transaction of $31,463.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 3,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $139,254.42. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 16.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 412,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,135,000 after buying an additional 57,397 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after acquiring an additional 17,407 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 23.1% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,040,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

