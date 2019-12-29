MEXC Token (MEXC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $15,896.00

MEXC Token (CURRENCY:MEXC) traded up 55.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. In the last seven days, MEXC Token has traded up 289.8% against the dollar. One MEXC Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and WhiteBit. MEXC Token has a total market cap of $9.95 million and approximately $15,896.00 worth of MEXC Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MEXC Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.41 or 0.06106036 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00029885 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00036150 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001883 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00001166 BTC.

MEXC Token Token Profile

MEXC Token (MEXC) is a token. Its launch date was August 29th, 2019. MEXC Token’s total supply is 1,419,059,606 tokens and its circulating supply is 907,356,576 tokens. MEXC Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MEXC Token is /r/mexc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MEXC Token’s official website is mexc.life. The official message board for MEXC Token is medium.com/mexc-life.

Buying and Selling MEXC Token

MEXC Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and WhiteBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEXC Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEXC Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MEXC Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MEXC Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MEXC Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.