MIB Coin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5,186.00 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. In the last week, MIB Coin has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. MIB Coin has a total market capitalization of $219,710.00 and approximately $5,186.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIB Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, Coinsuper and IDCM.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013389 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000630 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MIB Coin Token Profile

MIB uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2018. MIB Coin’s total supply is 348,215,824 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,913,896 tokens. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

MIB Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, IDCM and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.