MicroBitcoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6,153.00 (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 29th. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, BiteBTC and STEX. In the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. MicroBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $10.92 million and approximately $6,153.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MicroBitcoin Coin Profile

MicroBitcoin (MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg.

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, P2PB2B and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

