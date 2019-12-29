Micromines 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $37.00 (MICRO)

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Micromines token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Bilaxy, Mercatox and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Micromines has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Micromines has a market capitalization of $9,451.00 and approximately $37.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013481 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00188617 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.00 or 0.01321917 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025332 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00124537 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Micromines Token Profile

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,999,887,606 tokens. Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken. Micromines’ official message board is medium.com/@micromines. Micromines’ official website is micromines.co.

Buying and Selling Micromines

Micromines can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Micromines directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Micromines should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Micromines using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

