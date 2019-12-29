MicroMoney 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $9,336.00 (AMM)

MicroMoney (CURRENCY:AMM) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One MicroMoney coin can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges including $70.71, $24.70, $7.50 and $50.56. During the last seven days, MicroMoney has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. MicroMoney has a market capitalization of $58,655.00 and $9,336.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MicroMoney alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00037893 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $445.73 or 0.06037087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00029880 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035819 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001887 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00001171 BTC.

MicroMoney Coin Profile

AMM is a coin. It launched on September 22nd, 2017. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 coins and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 coins. MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here. MicroMoney’s official website is www.micromoney.io. The official message board for MicroMoney is medium.com/@micromoney.io.

Buying and Selling MicroMoney

MicroMoney can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $70.71, $13.91, $32.35, $7.50, $5.53, $19.00, $50.56, $11.92, $20.34, $10.41, $24.70 and $50.35. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroMoney should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MicroMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MicroMoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MicroMoney and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.