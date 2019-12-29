MicroMoney Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,749.00 (AMM)

MicroMoney (CURRENCY:AMM) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 29th. MicroMoney has a market cap of $59,393.00 and $7,749.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MicroMoney coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges including $50.35, $11.92, $7.50 and $5.53. During the last week, MicroMoney has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00037953 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.23 or 0.05860041 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00029891 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035631 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001896 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00001189 BTC.

MicroMoney Profile

MicroMoney is a coin. It launched on September 22nd, 2017. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 coins and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 coins. MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here. MicroMoney’s official website is www.micromoney.io. The official message board for MicroMoney is medium.com/@micromoney.io.

Buying and Selling MicroMoney

MicroMoney can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.35, $13.91, $11.92, $50.56, $20.34, $70.71, $5.53, $7.50, $19.00, $32.35, $24.70 and $10.41. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroMoney should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MicroMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

