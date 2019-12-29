Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Microsoft’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35. Microsoft reported earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full year earnings of $5.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.23 to $5.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.59 to $6.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Nomura set a $161.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays set a $168.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Microsoft from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.59.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total transaction of $361,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 123,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,899,992.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 13,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,843,434.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 611,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,271,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,790 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $82,118,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724,483 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,567,563 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,936,190,000 after purchasing an additional 385,074 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2,651.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,022,645,000 after purchasing an additional 64,905,685 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 52,986,086 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,097,675,000 after purchasing an additional 342,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,368,268 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,603,974,000 after purchasing an additional 782,124 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.96. 18,414,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,573,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $97.20 and a 12-month high of $159.55. The firm has a market cap of $1,210.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.12.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

