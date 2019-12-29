Mindexcoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,409.00 (MIC)

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Mindexcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Token Store, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and LATOKEN. Mindexcoin has a market capitalization of $398,450.00 and approximately $1,409.00 worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mindexcoin has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013404 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00188488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.82 or 0.01319823 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025272 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00125060 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Mindexcoin Profile

Mindexcoin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 1,548,595,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,595,545 tokens. The official website for Mindexcoin is mindexcoin.com. Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mindexcoin is medium.com/mindexcoin.

Buying and Selling Mindexcoin

Mindexcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, Token Store and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mindexcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mindexcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

