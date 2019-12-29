MINDOL (MIN) Price Down 22.7% This Week

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. MINDOL has a total market cap of $622.22 million and $2.60 million worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MINDOL token can now be purchased for about $3.65 or 0.00049087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, Coineal and Coinsuper. During the last seven days, MINDOL has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.35 or 0.00595850 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005371 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000206 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000060 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000823 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 52.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000451 BTC.

MINDOL Profile

MINDOL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,295,785 tokens. The official website for MINDOL is mindol.net. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev.

Buying and Selling MINDOL

MINDOL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, CoinTiger and Coineal. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MINDOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MINDOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

