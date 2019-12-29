MINDOL Price Tops $3.92 on Top Exchanges (MIN)

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 29th. One MINDOL token can currently be purchased for about $3.92 or 0.00052686 BTC on exchanges including Coinsuper, Coineal and CoinTiger. MINDOL has a total market cap of $667.35 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MINDOL has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MINDOL alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00603428 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005350 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000199 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000057 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00001109 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000451 BTC.

MINDOL Profile

MINDOL (MIN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,295,785 tokens. The official website for MINDOL is mindol.net. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev.

MINDOL Token Trading

MINDOL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Coineal and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MINDOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MINDOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MINDOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MINDOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.