MineBee Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $531,291.00 (MB)

MineBee (CURRENCY:MB) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. In the last seven days, MineBee has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. MineBee has a total market capitalization of $47.06 million and approximately $531,291.00 worth of MineBee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MineBee token can now be purchased for about $0.0257 or 0.00000346 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hanbitco and ProBit Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013519 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00189902 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.82 or 0.01342691 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025365 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00124359 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MineBee Profile

MineBee’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,830,117,455 tokens. The official website for MineBee is minebee.io. MineBee’s official message board is medium.com/minebee. MineBee’s official Twitter account is @

.

MineBee Token Trading

MineBee can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MineBee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MineBee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MineBee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

