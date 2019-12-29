Minereum Price Down 27% Over Last 7 Days (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Minereum has a market capitalization of $71,407.00 and approximately $135.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Minereum has traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar. One Minereum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013561 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00193374 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.67 or 0.01342724 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025412 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00123770 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Minereum

Minereum’s launch date was April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 7,740,600 tokens. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Minereum Token Trading

Minereum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

