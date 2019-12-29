MinexCoin (MNX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $51,263.00

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. MinexCoin has a total market capitalization of $275,089.00 and $51,263.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MinexCoin has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MinexCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0451 or 0.00000606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange, HitBTC and Exmo.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013551 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00189161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.41 or 0.01296688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00037891 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00125404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025243 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About MinexCoin

MinexCoin (MNX) is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,510,318 coins and its circulating supply is 6,100,539 coins. The official website for MinexCoin is minexcoin.com. The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MinexCoin

MinexCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Exmo. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinexCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MinexCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

