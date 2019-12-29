MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. During the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 29.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $63,696.00 and approximately $194.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013553 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00193795 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.45 or 0.01347917 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025446 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00124207 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 521,136,736 coins and its circulating supply is 171,135,304 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive.

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

