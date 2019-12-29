MIR COIN Reaches Market Cap of $1.87 Million (MIR)

MIR COIN (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. During the last week, MIR COIN has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MIR COIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and LATOKEN. MIR COIN has a total market cap of $1.87 million and $1.77 million worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MIR COIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013561 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00193374 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.67 or 0.01342724 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025412 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00123770 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About MIR COIN

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 620,041,495 coins. MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here. MIR COIN’s official website is www.mircoin.io. MIR COIN’s official message board is medium.com/@blockchainmir.

Buying and Selling MIR COIN

MIR COIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIR COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIR COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIR COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MIR COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIR COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.