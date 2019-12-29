Mithril (MITH) Price Tops $0.0077 on Major Exchanges

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 29th. One Mithril token can currently be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges including FCoin, Gate.io, Bithumb and HitBTC. During the last week, Mithril has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. Mithril has a market capitalization of $5.52 million and $738,958.00 worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007289 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008661 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001647 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 721,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken. Mithril’s official website is mith.io.

Buying and Selling Mithril

Mithril can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, FCoin, Ethfinex, Gate.io, DigiFinex, LBank, CoinExchange, ZB.COM, OKEx, Bithumb and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

