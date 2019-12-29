Mithril Ore Tops One Day Trading Volume of $519.00 (MORE)

Mithril Ore (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Mithril Ore token can currently be bought for $12.36 or 0.00164931 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mithril Ore has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. Mithril Ore has a total market capitalization of $159,883.00 and approximately $519.00 worth of Mithril Ore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007290 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00050060 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00343913 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013453 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003488 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00015848 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00009989 BTC.

Mithril Ore Profile

Mithril Ore (CRYPTO:MORE) is a token. Mithril Ore’s total supply is 500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,935 tokens. Mithril Ore’s official website is www.mithrilore.io. Mithril Ore’s official Twitter account is @MithrilOre and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mithril Ore is /r/MithrilOre and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mithril Ore

Mithril Ore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril Ore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril Ore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril Ore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

