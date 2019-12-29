Mithril Price Tops $0.0076 on Exchanges (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Mithril token can currently be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, Gate.io, CoinExchange and Bithumb. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $5.47 million and $477,958.00 worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mithril has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007418 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008620 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001600 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Mithril Token Profile

Mithril (MITH) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 716,000,000 tokens. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mithril is mith.io. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken.

Mithril Token Trading

Mithril can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, CoinExchange, OKEx, Gate.io, HitBTC, FCoin, DigiFinex, ZB.COM, LBank, Ethfinex and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

