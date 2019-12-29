Mixin (XIN) Price Hits $186.95 on Top Exchanges

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. In the last seven days, Mixin has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Mixin has a total market cap of $87.67 million and approximately $28.84 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mixin token can now be purchased for about $186.95 or 0.02508693 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and FCoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000195 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded up 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Mixin

Mixin (XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 468,937 tokens. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one.

Mixin Token Trading

Mixin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

