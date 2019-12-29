MMOCoin (MMO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $8,554.00

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. MMOCoin has a market cap of $230,303.00 and approximately $8,554.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MMOCoin has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar. One MMOCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00067084 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000081 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin Profile

MMOCoin (CRYPTO:MMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2018. MMOCoin’s total supply is 109,266,660 coins and its circulating supply is 60,525,352 coins. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MMOCoin is mmocoin.pro.

MMOCoin Coin Trading

MMOCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MMOCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MMOCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

