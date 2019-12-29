MNPCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $7,992.00 (MNP)

MNPCoin (CURRENCY:MNP) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. MNPCoin has a total market capitalization of $7,992.00 and $16.00 worth of MNPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MNPCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. During the last seven days, MNPCoin has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00189273 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.66 or 0.01298576 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00125690 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025227 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About MNPCoin

MNPCoin’s total supply is 4,237,567 coins and its circulating supply is 2,191,996 coins. MNPCoin’s official Twitter account is @MNPCoin. The official website for MNPCoin is mnpcoin.pro.

Buying and Selling MNPCoin

MNPCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MNPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MNPCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MNPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

