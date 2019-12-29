Mobius Hits Market Capitalization of $2.45 Million (MOBI)

Mobius (CURRENCY:MOBI) traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 29th. Over the last seven days, Mobius has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mobius has a market cap of $2.45 million and $7.00 worth of Mobius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mobius token can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges including OTCBTC, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, GOPAX and BitMart.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00186296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.65 or 0.01283030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025322 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00123013 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Mobius

Mobius was first traded on August 2nd, 2017. Mobius’ total supply is 888,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,082,884 tokens. Mobius’ official website is mobius.network. The Reddit community for Mobius is /r/MobiusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mobius’ official Twitter account is @mobius_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mobius’ official message board is medium.com/mobius-network.

Mobius Token Trading

Mobius can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Gate.io, Stellarport, OTCBTC, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, BitMart and GOPAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mobius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mobius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mobius using one of the exchanges listed above.

