Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the November 28th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 298,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTEM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Molecular Templates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of MTEM stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. Molecular Templates has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.73 million, a PE ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 3.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.83.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 289.90% and a negative return on equity of 44.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Molecular Templates will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott D. Morenstein acquired 468,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $3,750,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii acquired 937,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,496,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTEM. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Molecular Templates during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Molecular Templates by 407.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Molecular Templates in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Molecular Templates during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Molecular Templates during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

