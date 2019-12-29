MonaCoin (MONA) Price Down 5.9% This Week

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00010611 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, QBTC, Bleutrade and Bittrex. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $51.50 million and approximately $649,542.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MonaCoin has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,378.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.08 or 0.01816036 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $212.14 or 0.02873325 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00590267 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.51 or 0.00629983 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00062482 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024170 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00393467 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org.

MonaCoin Coin Trading

MonaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bleutrade, Zaif, Fisco, CryptoBridge, QBTC, Bittrex, Bitbank and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.