MonaCoin Price Reaches $0.77 on Exchanges (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $50.92 million and $280,919.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00010504 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, Livecoin, Bittrex and QBTC. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,375.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.45 or 0.01754811 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $207.19 or 0.02809075 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00581639 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011121 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.89 or 0.00635712 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00061159 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024094 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00387935 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbank, Zaif, Livecoin, CryptoBridge, Fisco, Upbit, Bleutrade, Bittrex and QBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

