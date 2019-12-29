Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.84 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will report sales of $6.84 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.82 billion and the highest is $6.88 billion. Mondelez International reported sales of $6.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full year sales of $25.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.72 billion to $25.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $26.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.28 billion to $26.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $32,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 463.6% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2,017.9% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock opened at $55.28 on Friday. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $39.46 and a 12 month high of $56.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.91%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

