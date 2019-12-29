Monero Classic Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.09 Million (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00002358 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, TradeOgre and HitBTC. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded 28% lower against the U.S. dollar. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $3.09 million and $96.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00630142 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001728 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 17,692,380 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic.

Monero Classic Coin Trading

Monero Classic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, TradeOgre and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

