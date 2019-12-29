Monero (XMR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $91.45 Million

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Monero has a total market capitalization of $820.07 million and approximately $91.45 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Monero has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Monero coin can now be bought for approximately $47.19 or 0.00630142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Mercatox, Binance and Exrates.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002358 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001728 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,376,831 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.monero.cc. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Buying and Selling Monero

Monero can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

