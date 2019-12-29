MonetaryUnit Market Capitalization Hits $960,093.00 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $960,093.00 and $588.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges including Bittylicious, CryptoBridge, Upbit and Bittrex. In the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009641 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003065 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006530 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded down 64.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 178,349,903 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CryptoBridge, Bittylicious, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

