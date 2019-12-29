Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) versus SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Financial Analysis

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) and SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.6% of Monmouth R.E. Inv. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.9% of SL Green Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Monmouth R.E. Inv. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of SL Green Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Monmouth R.E. Inv. and SL Green Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monmouth R.E. Inv. 15.80% 3.00% 1.36% SL Green Realty 15.37% 3.18% 1.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. and SL Green Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monmouth R.E. Inv. 1 2 3 0 2.33 SL Green Realty 2 4 7 0 2.38

Monmouth R.E. Inv. presently has a consensus target price of $15.83, suggesting a potential upside of 8.82%. SL Green Realty has a consensus target price of $94.53, suggesting a potential upside of 2.25%. Given Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Monmouth R.E. Inv. is more favorable than SL Green Realty.

Volatility and Risk

Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SL Green Realty has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Monmouth R.E. Inv. pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. SL Green Realty pays an annual dividend of $3.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Monmouth R.E. Inv. pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SL Green Realty pays out 51.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and SL Green Realty has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Monmouth R.E. Inv. and SL Green Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monmouth R.E. Inv. $158.52 million 8.90 $29.80 million $0.85 17.12 SL Green Realty $1.23 billion 6.03 $258.65 million $6.62 13.97

SL Green Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Monmouth R.E. Inv.. SL Green Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monmouth R.E. Inv., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SL Green Realty beats Monmouth R.E. Inv. on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monmouth R.E. Inv.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states. In addition, we own a portfolio of REIT securities.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 27.7 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 18.7 million square feet of buildings securing debt and preferred equity investments. In addition, SL Green held ownership interests in 7 suburban properties comprised of 15 suburban buildings totaling 2.3 million square feet in Brooklyn, Westchester County, and Connecticut.

