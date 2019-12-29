Monoeci Price Tops $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (XMCC)

Monoeci (CURRENCY:XMCC) traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Monoeci coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Monoeci has traded 65.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Monoeci has a total market cap of $9,139.00 and $42.00 worth of Monoeci was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00051380 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00601710 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005296 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000223 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000061 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00001172 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Monoeci

Monoeci (XMCC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 12th, 2017. Monoeci’s total supply is 8,194,328 coins. Monoeci’s official website is www.monacocoin.net. Monoeci’s official Twitter account is @MonacoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monoeci Coin Trading

Monoeci can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monoeci directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monoeci should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monoeci using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

