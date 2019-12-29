Monolith (TKN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,820.00

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One Monolith token can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00002771 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Livecoin, HitBTC and IDEX. Monolith has a total market capitalization of $6.49 million and $3,820.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Monolith has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038094 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $440.55 or 0.05931742 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00029905 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035567 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001871 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000271 BTC.

About Monolith

Monolith is a token. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith's total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,594,387 tokens. Monolith's official website is monolith.xyz. Monolith's official message board is medium.com/@Monolith. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monolith Token Trading

Monolith can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, IDEX, Livecoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

