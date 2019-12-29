Mooncoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $12.00 (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 55.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 29th. Mooncoin has a total market capitalization of $8.94 million and approximately $12.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mooncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mooncoin has traded up 540.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00583526 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00010991 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009811 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

Mooncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 226,344,902,166 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mooncoin is www.mooncoin.eco. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia.

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

Mooncoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

