Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MUSA shares. Stephens raised Murphy USA from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Murphy USA from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 61.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 66.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 117,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,908,000 after buying an additional 46,928 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 6.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the third quarter valued at about $5,841,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 80.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 69,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after buying an additional 30,760 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MUSA opened at $119.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Murphy USA has a 52 week low of $72.07 and a 52 week high of $121.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.13.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 1.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Murphy USA will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

