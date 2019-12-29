MyBit Trading Up 4% Over Last Week (MYB)

MyBit (CURRENCY:MYB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 29th. One MyBit token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, MyBit has traded 4% higher against the dollar. MyBit has a market capitalization of $69,796.00 and approximately $412.00 worth of MyBit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00186296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.65 or 0.01283030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025322 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00123013 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MyBit Profile

MyBit’s genesis date was July 24th, 2017. MyBit’s total supply is 179,996,750 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,906,948 tokens. MyBit’s official Twitter account is @MyBit_DApp. The Reddit community for MyBit is /r/MyBitToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MyBit’s official website is mybit.io.

Buying and Selling MyBit

MyBit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyBit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyBit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyBit using one of the exchanges listed above.

