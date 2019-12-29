Myriad (XMY) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.65 Million

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Myriad has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $1,729.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Myriad coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Cryptopia. In the last week, Myriad has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded up 50.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Myriad Profile

Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,713,117,750 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin.

Myriad Coin Trading

Myriad can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.