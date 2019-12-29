MyWish Reaches Market Capitalization of $107,777.00 (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 68% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. MyWish has a total market cap of $107,777.00 and approximately $324.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MyWish has traded 77.7% higher against the dollar. One MyWish token can now be purchased for $0.0178 or 0.00000238 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Cryptopia and COSS.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MyWish alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013404 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00188488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.82 or 0.01319823 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025272 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00125060 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About MyWish

MyWish’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 19,803,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,057,664 tokens. The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov. MyWish’s official website is mywish.io. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MyWish Token Trading

MyWish can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDEX and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MyWish Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MyWish and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.