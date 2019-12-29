NAGA One Day Trading Volume Hits $504.00 (NGC)

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. NAGA has a market cap of $1.59 million and $504.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NAGA token can currently be purchased for $0.0221 or 0.00000298 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Sistemkoin and IDEX. In the last week, NAGA has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NAGA alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00037972 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.31 or 0.06092879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00029912 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00035386 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001865 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00001161 BTC.

About NAGA

NAGA is a token. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com.

Buying and Selling NAGA

NAGA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Bittrex, Upbit and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NAGA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NAGA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.