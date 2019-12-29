Namecoin Price Hits $0.43 on Top Exchanges (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00005741 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, Bittylicious and SouthXchange. Namecoin has a total market cap of $6.28 million and $3,465.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,433.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $213.21 or 0.02867568 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00530180 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00020121 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000487 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000350 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

Namecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitsane, Bittylicious, Poloniex, Cryptopia, C-Patex, Bleutrade, WEX, Altcoin Trader, Livecoin, Tux Exchange, Trade By Trade, BX Thailand, SouthXchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

